Former US President Donald Trump asserted on "Fox & Friends" that the October 7 Hamas attack and Israel's subsequent military response would not have transpired if he were still in office.

Trump attributed the events to a lack of respect for the current administration, stating that Iran's financial constraints during his presidency would have prevented funding for Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump asserted, "This would never have happened if I had been president. Iran was broke... It had no money for Hamas, for Hezbollah." He emphasized his belief that the attack occurred due to a perceived lack of respect for President Biden, adding, "They wouldn't have done it to me. I guarantee it. They did it because they have no respect for Biden."

Addressing his support for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Trump expressed concern over the conflict, labeling it a "horrible invasion." He drew parallels between the situation in Israel and the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, claiming that such incidents would not have occurred under his leadership. Trump accused the current administration of neglecting Israel's security interests.

Regarding U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' call for a temporary ceasefire, Trump reiterated his belief that the attack on Israel and its subsequent response would not have transpired during his presidency. He warned of the potential for escalated conflict, suggesting that his leadership would have prevented the loss of life and destruction seen in various regions.