Trump, Biden sweep most Super Tuesday elections with small upsets

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won most GOP contests on Super Tuesday, the most primaries and caucuses held in a single day toward each party nominating their candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election.

In the Democrat’s contests, incumbent U.S President Joe Biden swept all 15 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday but lost the American Samoa territory to an almost unknown candidate Jason Palmer.

“I have been campaigning remotely, doing Zoom town halls, talking to people, listening to them about their concerns and what matters to them,” the 52-year-old Baltimore entrepreneur, Palmer, told The Associated Press about his narrow victory in the small South Pacific island which allotted him four delegates out of six.

The second upset of Super Tuesday unfurled in the state of Vermont, with former South Carolina Governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley winning the GOP primary. It was a small dent in the otherwise overwhelming victory by Trump in at least 12 other states.

Biden focused on the Trump victory in a statement released by his campaign after the Super Tuesday result, saying “Every generation of Americans will face a moment when it has to defend democracy.”

Trump, for his part, also focused on his political opponent during a victory speech at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, “We’ve watched our country take a great beating over the last three years.”

Despite Trump’s legal troubles, which he often claims to be a political witch hunt, the two presidents were pushed ever closer to a rematch in the 2024 general elections.