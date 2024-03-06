Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, will end her run for the Republican nomination in the 2024 Presidential Election, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 52-year-old woman was the last remaining contender against former President Donald Trump in the GOP Republican nomination race, having vowed she would continue to the very end. However, after losing all but one state in the Super Tuesday electoral event, she would reportedly deliver the announcement later in the day.

Haley on Tuesday defeated Trump in the state of Vermont, as well as winning the primary in Washington DC. She also polled higher in a head-to-head with incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden.

But, in the Republican party, the moderate governor and ambassador trailed behind the former president.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

According to the WSJ report, Haley won't immediately announce an endorsement but will "encourage" Trump to "earn the support" of those voters that backed her.

She would also reportedly emphasize continued support for "conservative domestic and foreign policies," while cautioning against dangers, such as "isolationism and a lack of fiscal discipline, that she sees coming from Washington."