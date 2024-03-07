U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration were “considering ways” to stop Israel from using American weapons if its ground operation expands to Gaza’s southernmost region, according to an opinion piece from The Washington Post’s senior columnist David Ignatius.

At the same time, the United Kingdom also began examining its defense exports to the Israeli government, sending a delegation to Israel to review the military activity in Gaza, while also considering a similar response in case of a Rafah operation, according to reports from Israel Hayom and The Guardian.

“Israel should understand that the Biden administration’s level of frustration about mishandling of the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached the limit,” a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Martin Indyk, was quoted in the column.

“If Israel launches an offensive in Rafah without adequately protecting the displaced civilian population, it may precipitate an unprecedented crisis in U.S.-Israel relations, even involving arms supplies,” Indyk added.

Though Biden and his senior advisers hadn’t made “any decision” about imposing such “conditionality” on U.S. weapons, Ignatius pointed out that even the existence of such a debate showed the “extreme steps” the administration was taking as concerns grow about the crisis in Gaza, as well as Washington’s “sharp” disagreement with Israeli leaders over the Rafah operation.

Ignatius then compared such a potential move to the understanding reached with Ukraine over its use of long-range U.S. missiles, which were prohibited from being used against targets in Russian territory.

The move also signaled a shift in the Biden admin policy, which reportedly had not planned on any "punishment" for the Rafah operation. Previously, the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said he would not go into a "hypothetical game" when asked about repercussions for Israel.

Meanwhile, the UK is also considering suspending arms export licenses to Israel. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has been under pressure to suspend weapons exports to Israel as the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens and a Rafah ground operation looms. The UK's Arms Trade Treaty stipulates that it is not authorized to transfer any conventional weapons if it is known those weapons will be used to commit acts of genocide or crimes against humanity.