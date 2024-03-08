Biden takes on Trump, Republicans in feisty State of the Union speech

The United States President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the Congress with his State of the Union speech. In his statement, he attacked his rivalry from the Republican party Donald Trump, reiterated Washington's backing of Kyiv, spoke about the abortion rights and announced the U.S. military "emergency" mission to build a pier off Gaza coast for aid delivery amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Energetic and forceful speech came amid concerns over Biden's age and fitness for the role of the Democratic party presidential candidate. He could not help but address the matter himself: "The issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are - it’s how old our ideas are. You can’t lead America with ancient ideas that only take us back."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1765974046640926835 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Biden opened the speech with fiery denunciations of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. "My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about January 6. This is a moment to speak the truth and bury the lies. And here’s the simplest truth. You can’t love your country only when you win."

Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

He also criticized his “predecessor's” assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin could “do whatever the hell he wants” with respect to Ukraine and NATO allies. "It’s outrageous. It’s dangerous. It’s unacceptable."

AP / Susan Walsh 2019 ©

In his speech, the U.S. President addressed a number of internal political issues, including the reproductive rights in the country. He called the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade allowing ban of abortions in some states an "assault on freedom."

Furthermore, Biden highlighted the situation in the national healthcare, called for construction of affordable homes and voiced his intention to make pre-school education more accessible.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1765934226765963644 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He made several announcements regarding the White House's policies combatting the climate change: "We are making history by confronting the climate crisis, not denying it. I am cutting our carbon emissions in half by 2030. Creating tens of thousands of clean-energy jobs. Conserving 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030."

Jeff Lewis/AP Images for AVAAZ

The Israel-Hamas war also had its moment in the address. Biden pledged not to rest until the Gaza hostages return home and emphasized his efforts to assist the "heartbreaking" humanitarian situation in the Strip, announcing an "emergency" U.S. military mission to build a pier off the Gaza Strip coast for aid shipment.

Read more about Biden's announcement of pier off the Gaza coast for humanitarian aid HERE

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Read more stories like this >>

• Biden announces 'emergency' mission to build pier off Gaza coast for aid delivery >>

• Biden admin weighs conditioning weapons exports to Israel if IDF enters Rafah - report >>

• Trump, Biden sweep most Super Tuesday elections with small upsets >>