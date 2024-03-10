Biden calls Rafah operation a 'red line' but support for Israel would continue

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday night held an in-depth interview, with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, about domestic and foreign policy following his State of the Union address a few days prior.

A significant number of questions were asked about the handling of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which erupted as a result of a Hamas-led October 7 attack during which 1,200 mostly civilians were killed and 253 were abducted.

Asked by Capehart if he would go back to Israel and address its parliament, the Knesset, Biden responded “Yes,” but would not divulge any more information, asserting “I’d rather not discuss it more.”

Immediately after the State of the Union, the president was caught on a hot mic talking about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu, asked about what he meant by his “Come to Jesus meeting” comment, Biden told MSNBC “It’s an expression used in the southern part of my state meaning ‘a serious meeting,” adding “I’ve known Bibi for 50 years, and he knew what I meant by it.”

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The interview moved into the details of the ongoing war, as well as efforts to negotiate its end and the release of hostages abducted by Hamas and other terrorist factions, with Biden saying “We should build off of that ceasefire,” and some Arab nations could reach a peace agreement with Israel, including Saudi Arabia who are “prepared to fully recognize Israel [and] begin to rebuild the region.”

“That’s the focus — what comes after Gaza. It’s a tough decision, but there’s a lot that can be done,” the U.S. President added, however, also noting “I think Hamas would like a total ceasefire across the board because then they would see they have a better chance to survive and maybe rebuild.”

In regards to a much-discussed Israeli military operation into Gaza’s highly populated Rafah region, which had been used as a safe zone, Biden was asked if it crossed a red line and responded “It is a red line,” but immediately explained, “I’m never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical. There’s no red line I’m going to cut off our weapons so that they don’t have the Iron Dome to protect them.”

“There are red lines that if he crosses and they continue” Biden started saying and shifted to “[they] cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead as a consequence of going after [Hamas],” and ended “There are other ways to… deal with the trauma caused by Hamas.”