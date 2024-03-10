Pro-Palestinian march planned in Los Angeles ahead of Oscars ceremony

A demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza is scheduled to take over the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, just ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony.

The protest is being held under the banner "No awards during genocide," and organizers expect several hundreds to participate, with plans to march and block streets as they call to lift the blockade on Gaza and "Free Palestine."

The groups taking part in the march include Writers Against the War on Gaza LA (WAWOG), Film Workers for Palestine, SAG-AFTRA Members for Ceasefire, among others.

Film Workers for Palestine shared a statement on Instagram calling to gather at the Cinerama Dome for the march. Commander Randy Goddard of the Los Angeles Police Department announced an increase in security at the Oscars ceremony after hearing plans for rallies, while highlighting their commitment to supporting the rights of protesters, according to The New York Times.

This will not be the first time the Oscars have been held in the midst of a divisive war, as in 2003 during the United States' invasion of Iraq. Many celebrities have spoken out about the war between Israel and Hamas, calling for a ceasefire since October. The war in Gaza has been referenced at previous awards seasons this season, with a couple of celebrities showing their solidarity with Israeli hostages at the Golden Globes, while legendary singer Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire during her performance at the Grammys.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Raj Kapoor, director of the Oscars telecast, explained that multiple plans are in place to deal with potential demonstrations or disruptions.