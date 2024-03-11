Glazer criticizes Israel for 'hijacking Holocaust' in his Oscars speech

Hollywood's awards season wrapped up Sunday night with its most prestigious ceremony, the 96th Academy Awards, honoring this year's best in movie-making.

Biopic "Oppenheimer," with an explosive 13 nominations, took home seven Oscars. The film's director Christopher Nolan received his first nomination for Best Director, despite a string of blockbuster successes.

AP Photo/John Locher

Best Actor was set to be a tight race between "Oppenheimer" lead Cillian Murphy, who took home this year's SAG award for Best Actor, and several other well-loved actors including Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright. In the end, it was Murphy who took the statuette home.

Best Actress saw a historic nomination for Native American actress Lily Gladstone for her performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon." She faced competition from previous Oscar-winner Emma Stone, who ended up winning the nomination for her performance in "Poor Things."

Winning Best International Film was the chilling Holocaust feature "Zone of Interest" from director Jonathan Glazer. Garnering the most acclaim and pre-awards buzz, the UK-entry was deemed a masterful examination of the "banality of evil," focusing on the mundane daily life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss's family, as the horrors of the Auschwitz concentration camp take place just beyond the garden walls, at the edges of the frames.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Glazer was the first Oscar winner to address the Israel-Hamas war. Taking the stage, he cricized Israel's actions in Gaza: “Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack in Gaza.”

The 3.5-hour-long ceremony had its most upbeat moment with the highly-anticipated performance by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson of "I'm Just Ken," which was nominated for Best Original Song from the "Barbie" movie. Last summer's blockbuster flick had two entries in the category, with Ronson going head-to-head with Billie Eilish, although the film was notably snubbed in the Best Director and Best Actress categories. Ultimately, it was Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" that won the award.

Billie Eilish was among other Oscars attendees to hit the red carpet, wearing an 'Artists4Ceasefire' pin, urging for end of fighting in Gaza.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the awards ceremony for a fourth time.

With the Israel-Hamas war not making it to the Dolby Theater stage itself, the regional war was still felt outside, with a pro-Palestinian protest march being held in the hours before the awards.

After the ceremony, as celebrities headed to the Vanity Fair afterparty, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum screened a video featuring Hamas's hostages on a building adjacent to the event's venue.

“On the evening of the Academy Awards, as the entire world turns its eyes to Hollywood, the entertainment industry has a responsibility to speak out on behalf of the 134 people – men, women, and children – who are being held captive in horrific conditions by Hamas,” said filmmaker Matti Leshem, who, together with his wife and producer Lynn Harris, brought the 'Wall of Awareness' project to life. “This display will remind our colleagues in the entertainment industry about this tragedy, and encourage them to demand that Hamas release the hostages now.”