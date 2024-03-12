Former advisers concerned over Trump's praise for autocrats - report

Multiple former senior advisers voiced to CNN their concerns over former United States President Donald Trump's stance on the worlds' autocrats.

Once again a Republican candidate, Trump has a record of praising Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said CNN, highlighting that he also allegedly mentioned Adolf Hitler “did some good things.”

“He thought Putin was an OK guy and Kim was an OK guy - that we had pushed North Korea into a corner,” the report quoted retired Gen. John Kelly, who served as Trump’s chief of staff. “To him, it was like we were goading these guys. ‘If we didn’t have NATO, then Putin wouldn’t be doing these things.’”

After inviting Hungary's nationalist Orban to Florida earlier on Friday, Trump said: “There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orban. He’s the boss and he’s a great leader, fantastic leader. In Europe and around the world, they respect him.”

“He views himself as a big guy,” John Bolton, who served as national security adviser under Trump, told CNN. “He likes dealing with other big guys, and big guys like Erdogan in Turkey get to put people in jail and you don’t have to ask anybody’s permission. He kind of likes that.”

Kelly echoed this idea, saying “he’s not a tough guy by any means, but in fact quite the opposite, but that’s how he envisions himself.”

“He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things.’ I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing,’” Kelly recounted. “I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison.”

“It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater,” added Kelly. “But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing.”

