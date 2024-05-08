13 federal judges boycott Columbia University graduates

13 U.S. federal judges have declared their intention to boycott Columbia University graduates due to the institution's handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

The judges, appointed during the Trump administration, sent a letter to University President Minouche Shevek and Columbia Law School Dean Jillian Lester, labeling the Manhattan campus as "ground zero for student unrest, anti-Semitism, and hatred toward diverse viewpoints on campuses across the country."

Expressing their loss of confidence in Columbia as an institution of higher education, the judges accused the university of fostering intolerance and thereby disqualifying itself from preparing the nation's future leaders. They further outlined a series of demands, including recommendations for "serious consequences" for students and faculty involved in campus unrest.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1787896641468682539 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The controversy arises amid Columbia University's emergence as a focal point for protests against the conflict in Gaza, a movement that has gained momentum across numerous campuses in the United States.

Last week, tensions reached a boiling point as the New York Police were called in at the university's request to dismantle a protest tent erected by demonstrators on campus grounds, resulting in hundreds of arrests. Additionally, police intervened to remove protesters who had occupied a building on campus.