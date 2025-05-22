2 Israeli embassy staffers shot dead in DC, Homeland Security confirms

Two Israeli embassy employees were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, late Wednesday at an event held by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) advocacy group.

One of the victims was identified as Yaron Lischinsky, who immigrated to Israel at the age of 16 from Germany. The other was identified by The Times of Israel as Sarah Milgrim, who worked in the embassy’s Department of Public Diplomacy for a year and a half.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1925434328307171485 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said that the two were a couple, and that the man had purchased a ring to propose to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed that the two worked at the embassy in an X post, vowing to "bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."

NBC reported that the suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, yelled "Free Palestine" after he opened fire on a man and a woman outside the museum. He is now in custody.

Metropolitan Police Department chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez was observed pacing back and forth before killing the victims, who had just exited the event. Eyewitnesses speaking to BBC said he entered the museum in apparent distress, where he was provided water. People attempted to calm him down, but he then pulled out his keffiyeh and said he committed his act for the people of Gaza.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1925413663466262875 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force had opened up an investigation into the attack, which took place at the annual Young Diplomats Reception, hosted by the AJC's Young Professional Board in the capital. The event aimed at discussing solutions to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza war.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon decried the "depraved act of antisemitic terrorism."

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth social media, "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

https://x.com/i/web/status/1925428806753419760 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We are witnessing the terrible price of anti-Semitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to a press release by his office. "The blood libels against Israel are costing in blood and must be fought to the bitter end. My heart aches for the families of the beloved young man and woman, whose lives were cut short by a heinous anti-Semitic murderer."

Netanyahu said he had spoken with Leiter and received updates on the details of the attack, as well as US Attorney General Pam Bondi. Netanyahu thanked her and Trump for their clear stand against antisemitism.

Netanyahu added that security arrangements had been bolstered for Israeli missions around the world.