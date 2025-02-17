2 Israelis shot in Miami by Jew thinking they were Palestinians

Mordechai Brafman, a 27-year-old from Miami, Florida, shot at two Israelis sitting in a car on Saturday, thinking they were two Palestinians, US media reported. The Israelis were only slightly wounded. Berfman was arrested, and is now charged with two counts of attempted murder.

In surveillance video, Brafman was filmed traveling south in the city before he suddenly made a U-turn and stopped next to the car that the two Israelis were in. Brafman got out of his car and fired at the vehicle 17 times, hitting both of them. Although he was not questioned after the incident, court documents noted that Brafman claimed "he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both."

After the incident, Ari Raveh, one of the Israelis who was injured in the event, said on social media networks that he had been shot because of antisemitism. "They tried to murder us on a nationalistic background – my father was wearing a kippa in the car yesterday, and they shot him with 12 bullets, one hit me," he said. "My father and I are in a hospital in Miami, my father is anxious, scared, we need your help, please help us – we don't know anything."