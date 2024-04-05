4.7 magnitude earthquake hits New York area

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on Friday morning, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS), causing buildings to shake and surprising residents in an area unaccustomed to significant seismic activity.

The quake's epicenter was located near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the USGS, with no immediate reports of damage.

Initially, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the quake at a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

Reports indicate that the earthquake was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania, and western Connecticut, with residents taking to social media to share their experiences. Charita Walcott, a 38-year-old resident of the Bronx borough in New York, described the quake as a "violent rumble that lasted about 30 seconds or so."

The rare occurrence of a significant earthquake in the New York City region has heightened awareness of seismic activity in the area, prompting residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks.