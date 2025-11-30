Four murdered, 10 injured at family gathering in a California banquet hall

Four people were killed and 10 were injured in a shooting at an event hall where a family event was being held in the city of Stockton, California.

Deputy Mayor Jason Lee said in a statement that the violence broke out at a children's birthday party. The local police representative stated that among the victims were children and adults.

"It is inconceivable that young children were hurt like this," she said. She also noted that it was not clear whether the gunfire originated from inside the event hall or from outside, and that forces are conducting searches to locate the suspect.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1994975175314403680 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted on his X account that he had been briefed on "the horrifying shooting" and that the California Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with law enforcement authorities.

The incident comes just days after the shooting outside the White House at members of the National Guard, during which one of them was murdered and another soldier was critically wounded. Over the weekend, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan citizen, was arrested on suspicion of having shot at the two National Guard soldiers the previous night. He served in Afghanistan alongside American soldiers and worked at Amazon.

The suspect was stationed at the Kandahar base (Afghanistan) during part of his military service, a relative told NBC News. The relative also said that he served with Lakanwal and that he supported the American forces. “We were the ones who were the target of the Taliban in Afghanistan,” he said. “I do not believe that he could do this.” Lakanwal, who grew up in Khost Province, immigrated to the United States in 2021. He resided in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children.