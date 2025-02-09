47% of Americans reject Trump's idea of US control over Gaza Strip

A CBS survey on Sunday revealed strong opposition to a potential American administration of the Gaza Strip, a proposition that is part of a broader plan to resettle the Palestinian population.

Nearly half of Americans (47 percent) reject the idea of US control over Gaza, while 40 percent remain undecided. Only a minority (13 percent) of respondents support this initiative.

US President Donald Trump floated the idea of "owning" Gaza during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, following Trump's calls for Jordan, Egypt, and other regional countries to absorb Gazan residents while reconstruction efforts begin.

The study also highlights contradicting public opinion regarding the management of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. US President Joe Biden and Trump both garner an identical approval rate of 54 percent on their approach to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Furthermore, the survey reveals a generally positive appreciation of the Trump presidency, with 53 percent of Americans satisfied with his actions, and 70 percent of respondents believe that he is honoring his campaign commitments.

Trump's controversial plan proposes the relocation of 2.2 million inhabitants of Gaza to another yet to be determined territory, while Egypt and Jordan have already refused to host Gazans. During a press conference last week alongside Netanyahu, Trump stressed that this move could be permanent, stating that many Palestinians would aspire to leave Gaza to improve their living conditions. Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab states blasted the notion.