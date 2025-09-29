5 dead, including suspect, 8 injured in Michigan church shooting and fire

A man drove a vehicle into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, before opening fire on the churchgoers, killing at least four people.

The suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford from Burton, according to officials, exited the vehicle after driving through the front doors of the church and started shooting attendees.

At least five people were killed and eight injured, authorities said. The police reported that officers killed Sanford in a parking lot behind the church.

Authorities said a fire -- believed to have been intentionally set by the attacker -- also broke out at the church. The fire has been extinguished, but investigators say more victims may be found inside.

An FBI investigation is currently underway, looking for a motive for the attack. The suspect is from a military background. “The FBI is now leading the investigation and is investigating this as an act of targeted violence,” the special FBI agent of the Detroit field office said Sunday night.