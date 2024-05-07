87% of U.S. college students see Gaza war as minor issue - poll

A recent survey conducted by Generation Lab, as reported by Axios, reveals that the Israel-Hamas war holds little significance for the majority of college students in the United States.

Out of nine provided issues, the Middle East conflict ranked lowest, with only 13 percent of respondents considering it a major concern.

The survey, encompassing 1,250 college students, sheds light on their top priorities. Healthcare reforms topped the list at 40 percent, followed closely by educational funding and access at 38 percent.

Economic fairness and opportunity, racial justice and civil rights, climate change, and gun control and safety also ranked higher than the Israel-Hamas war.

Participation in anti-Israel campus protests remains low, with only 8 percent of respondents reporting involvement in either pro- or anti-Israel demonstrations.

Despite some level of support for anti-Israel encampments (45 percent), students overwhelmingly reject disruptive tactics associated with these protests.

Ninety percent find blocking Israel supporters from campus areas unacceptable, while 81 percent believe vandalism or illegal occupation of buildings should be condemned.

Regarding accountability for the situation in Gaza, 34 percent blame Hamas, while 19 percent point fingers at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Surprisingly, 12 percent hold the Israeli people responsible, and an equal 12 percent attribute blame to US President Joe Biden.