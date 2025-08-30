Abbas pleads with U.S. for reinstatement of visa before UN General Assembly

Recommended -

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday urged the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump reverse its decision to revoke his visa, weeks before he is meant to appear at the United Nations' annual General Assembly.

"We call upon the American administration to reverse its decision. This decision will only increase tension and escalation," Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh told The Associated Press on Saturday.

"We have been in contact since yesterday with Arab and foreign countries, especially those directly concerned with this issue. This effort will continue around the clock," he said.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he was "denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly," citing the Palestinians' support for terrorism, rejectionism and antisemitism.

"The Trump administration has been clear: it is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace," the statement read.

In addition to the UNGA, Abbas was planning on attending a summit on Palestinian statehood, where several countries, including France, the U.K., Canada and Australia, plan to join the nearly 150 countries that already recognize Palestine as a state.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar thanked Rubio "for this bold step and for standing by Israel once again."