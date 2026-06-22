Montreal police neutralize suspect after shooting in Jewish neighborhood

This is a developing story

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Suspected shooting attack in Montreal, 22.06.26
Suspected shooting attack in Montreal, 22.06.26screenshot

Police in Canada responded to a shooting incident in a Jewish neighborhood of Montreal.

Montreal police said the suspected shooter has been neutralized. Authorities confirmed that two police officers and one civilian were injured in the incident. While the immediate threat has been contained, police said operations remain ongoing and urged the public to avoid the area.

Witnesses reported that people took shelter inside a nearby supermarket as the shooting unfolded.

This is a developing story

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