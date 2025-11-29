After deadly DC shooting, U.S. to cut off federal benefits to illegal aliens, pause asylum applications

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has halted all asylum decisions, the agency's director, Joseph Edlow, said on Friday. The decision follows a deadly shooting in the nation's capital perpetrated by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

"USCIS has halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible," Edlow said on X.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stated that a pause has been placed on visas for Afghan nationals.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24 were hospitalized in critical condition after the Wednesday afternoon shooting near the White House. President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died.

Also Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Treasury was working to cut off federal benefits to illegal aliens at Trump's direction and preserve them for U.S. citizens.

"Treasury announced that it will issue proposed regulations clarifying that the refunded portions of certain individual income tax benefits are no longer available to illegal and other non-qualified aliens, covering the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Additional Child Tax Credit, the American Opportunity Tax Credit, and the Saver’s Match Credit," Bessent said on X.