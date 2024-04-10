Air Canada resumes flights to Israel after 6-month pause

Air Canada returned to Israel on Wednesday, marking the national North American carrier's first flight to Tel Aviv since the outbreak of the war 6 months ago.

After announcing its upcoming return on Monday, the first flight from Toronto landed at Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The carrier says it will operate four weekly direct flights on the Toronto-Tel Aviv route. Beginning in May, the number of flights from Toronto will drop to three, but it will add one weekly flight between Montreal and Tel Aviv.

Air Canada, like most other major international carriers, ceased flying to Israel with the outbreak of war last October. Several of them, such as United Airlines, have resumed their flights or announced a return date. Other low cost airlines are also expected to begin flying once Ben Gurion's Terminal 1 resumes operations at the start of June. With that announcement, budget airline Ryanair also recently stated it would start flying to Israel again.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

On Wednesday, approximately 43,600 passengers will pass through Ben Gurion Airport on 273 incoming and outgoing international flights. A total of about 24,500 passengers will leave on international flights, and about 19,100 passengers will enter Israel.