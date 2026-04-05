US Special Operations forces successfully rescued the weapons systems officer (WSO) of an F-15E Strike Eagle after the aircraft was shot down over southwest Iran early Friday local time. Both the pilot and the weapons officer ejected safely, with the second crew member evading capture for more than a day before being extracted, officials said.

The mission, described by US sources as “one of the most challenging and complex in the history of special operations,” involved hundreds of commandos, dozens of warplanes and helicopters, and extensive cyber, space, and intelligence support. US attack aircraft struck Iranian convoys approaching the area, and a firefight erupted as forces moved to secure the downed airman.

The weapons officer used SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) training to hide on an elevated ridge and transmitted his location using an emergency beacon. US forces, including Air Force Pararescuemen, coordinated multiple layers of rescue efforts while keeping Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Basij forces at bay. Local eyewitnesses reported seeing casualties among Iranian forces, though no Americans were harmed.

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During the operation, two US MC-130Js, transport aircraft that are specially built to carry out discreet infiltrations and to remove troops from beyond enemy lines, became nonfunctional at a remote site in Iran. Commanders dispatched three replacement planes to extract all personnel safely and destroyed the disabled aircraft to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands, according to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Rescue planes flew the injured weapons officer to Kuwait for treatment.

The Central Intelligence Agency also carried out a deception operation to protect the airman while he was hiding, spreading misinformation in Iran that he had already been located and was being evacuated. The CIA additionally pinpointed the aviator’s location and shared it with Pentagon and White House officials to coordinate the mission.

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President Trump and senior aides monitored the operation from the White House Situation Room. All US personnel involved in the mission returned safely, marking a successful conclusion to a high-risk operation deep in enemy territory.

Officials described the mission as a model of interagency coordination, combining intelligence, special operations, and air power to recover an American service member under direct threat. It also shows the capabilities of US forces to conduct complex rescue missions in hostile environments.