Americans' perception of discrimination against Jews doubles - Pew survey

A new in-depth survey from the Pew Institute asked respondents about discrimination against Jews and Muslims, as well as free speech, in light of the Israel-Hamas war. The poll provided numbers that back the perception among Americans that there has been an increase in antisemitism and Islamophobia, as well as those who close their eyes to it.

Notably, there was a jump among the general U.S. population that thinks there is "a lot" of discrimination against Jews — from 20 percent in 2021 to 40 percent today. Asked the same question about Muslims, and the number grew from 39 percent to 44 percent.

Among the Jewish-American respondents, 72 percent answered that there is "a lot" of discrimination against Jews and 94 percent answered that there is either "a lot" or “some” discrimination. In addition, 89 percent answered that there had been an increase in discrimination since the start of the war.

Despite an increased perception of discrimination against Jews, the Jewish respondents maintained long-held liberal values regarding civil rights and solidarity with all minority groups, showing the keenest observance of discrimination against other groups as the minority groups’ own responses.

Among Jewish respondents, 57 percent said there is “a lot” of discrimination against Muslims (compared to the 67 percent of Muslims who said so); 52 percent against Black people (compared to 73 percent of Black respondents); and 27 percent against Asian people (compared to 29 percent of Asian respondents).

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Other noteworthy differences were among respondents’ age groups, with an increase of 29 percentage points from 21 to 50 for Americans over the age of 65. Compared to the youngest age group of 18-29, with only an 11 percent increase from 20 to 31.

Finally, about a quarter of the Jews and at the same time about a quarter of the Muslims stopped talking to someone or unfollowed them on social networks because of an opinion that a person expressed about the war.