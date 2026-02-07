Amid Iran standoff, Witkoff and Kushner pose aboard USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

Hours after Trump says 'It'll be different than last time. And we have a big armada. We have a big fleet heading in that direction. It'll be there pretty soon. So we'll see how that works out'

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
Steve Witkoff (R) aboard the aircraft carrier Lincoln
Steve Witkoff (R) aboard the aircraft carrier Lincoln Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Special U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited on Saturday the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. 

https://x.com/i/web/status/2020198200242536862

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The duo, who led the U.S. in the indirect nuclear talks with Iran on Friday, visited the aircraft carrier at the invitation of US Central Command chief, Adm. Brad Cooper. 

The carrier arrived in the region last week as part of a U.S. "armada" amid rising tensions with the Islamic regime of Iran. It is stationed in the Arabian Sea.

Video poster
Trump warns: 'time is running out' as massive US armada heads to region

The visit came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that while the talks went well, "But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly, as they should. Last time, they decided maybe not to do it, but I think they probably feel differently. We'll see what the deal is. It'll be different than last time. And we have a big armada. We have a big fleet heading in that direction. It'll be there pretty soon. So we'll see how that works out.” 

This article received 0 comments

Comments