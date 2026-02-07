Amid Iran standoff, Witkoff and Kushner pose aboard USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

Special U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited on Saturday the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2020198200242536862 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The duo, who led the U.S. in the indirect nuclear talks with Iran on Friday, visited the aircraft carrier at the invitation of US Central Command chief, Adm. Brad Cooper.

The carrier arrived in the region last week as part of a U.S. "armada" amid rising tensions with the Islamic regime of Iran. It is stationed in the Arabian Sea.

The visit came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that while the talks went well, "But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly, as they should. Last time, they decided maybe not to do it, but I think they probably feel differently. We'll see what the deal is. It'll be different than last time. And we have a big armada. We have a big fleet heading in that direction. It'll be there pretty soon. So we'll see how that works out.”