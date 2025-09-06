Anti-Israel Detroit event with keynote address from Tlaib draws condemnation for extremist rhetoric

Recommended -

A pro-Palestinian conference held in Detroit this week featuring popular influencers and Democratic lawmaker Rashida Tlaib was condemned for the extremist, antisemitic and anti-American rhetoric of its participants.

“We all know who they are, whether they are in Israel, Tel Aviv, in Washington, in Germany, in Europe. They need to be locked up. They need to be taken out. They need to be neutralized to save children, to save humanity,” said Nidal Jboor, an MD.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) hit out at "genocide enablers," launching broadsides in all directions, including against the United States, which she said was built on on “slavery, genocide, rape and oppression,” and AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Lawyer Huwaida Arraf said "we will continue to globalize the intifada."

Of the Congress, where she is serving, Tlaib said that "Outside of the decaying halls of the empire in Washington, D.C., we are winning. They are scared."

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga. subsequently accused Tlaib of "vilifying her colleagues, endangering the lives of Jewish people, and celebrating terrorism."

Yet another speaker declared that the word "peace" should not be part of the pro-Palestinian movement's lexicon as "it is a white word," in contrast to the "liberation."