Anti-Israel protesters arrested in Brooklyn's Bay Ridge

At least a dozen protesters were arrested on Saturday afternoon during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

The New York Daily News reports that the protest turned violent when police attempted to move the group onto the sidewalk along Fifth Ave. near Ovington Ave.

The march, organized by the group Within Our Lifetime, was held in commemoration of “Nakba 76,” marking the 76th anniversary of what Palestinians refer to as the Nakba, or catastrophe, coinciding with the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

Protesters, waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags, numbered around 200 and clashed with officers in the heavily Arab-American neighborhood.

Videos posted online show a chaotic scene with officers struggling to control several demonstrators amid the turmoil.

Protesters were seen chanting, “Muslim cops, what do you say? How many kids did you beat today?” to the beat of a drum, and some set off green and red smoke flares.

The NYPD has not yet confirmed the exact number of arrests made during the incident.

AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

This protest is part of a broader trend of increasing anti-Israel demonstrations in New York and other U.S. cities following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent conflict in Gaza.

Last week, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters blocked the Manhattan Bridge, causing significant traffic disruptions. Similar protests have occurred at various locations, including the Met Gala and President Joe Biden's campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall.

Yakov Binyamin/Flash90

In March, multiple anti-Israel protesters were arrested after using vehicles to block traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge and two major tunnels during rush hour.

The NYPD has also reported a surge in antisemitic crimes in New York City, with 43 incidents in March, more than double the 17 reported in February.