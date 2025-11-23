Anti-Israel Republican firebrand MTG steps down from Congress

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a conservative firebrand with a penchant for conspiracy theories and the demonization of Israel, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January.

In a long video message, Greene explained her decision and said she didn’t want her congressional district “to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for,” referring to her falling out with President Donald Trump.

"It's all so absurd and completely unserious," she said. "I refuse to be a battered wife, hoping it all goes away and gets better. If I am cast aside by the president and the MAGA political machine and replaced by neocons, big pharma, big tech, military industrial war complex, foreign leaders and the elite donor class that can never ever relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well."

Trump branded her a “traitor” and “wacky” and said he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection next year.