In a disturbing incident on Wednesday, two Jewish students were assaulted on the campus of DePaul University in Chicago while demonstrating in support of Israel.

The attack, carried out by hooded individuals, highlights the escalating tensions at American universities since the onset of the conflict in the Middle East.

DePaul President Robert Manuel issued a statement to the university community confirming the attack, noting that while the students sustained physical injuries, they declined medical attention. In response, the Department of Student Services has mobilized resources to provide support for the affected students.

"We are angry that this happened on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul's values," President Manuel emphasized. The university is collaborating with the Chicago police to investigate the incident, which may be classified as a hate crime.

In a related event, a pro-Palestinian protest took place at a synagogue in Chicago, where video footage circulated on social media showing a protester being overpowered while worshipers sang "Am Israel Chai" ("The people of Israel live").

These incidents reflect the alarming rise in anti-Semitic tensions on American campuses, a trend that has raised concerns among authorities and university leaders since the beginning of the current conflict. As communities grapple with these issues, the need for dialogue and understanding becomes increasingly urgent.