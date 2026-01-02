'Antisemitic gasoline on an open fire': Israel hits out after Mamdani revokes Adams's pro-Jewish measures on 1st day in office

After New York's newly sworn in Mayor Zohran Mamdani revoked a swath of his predecessor's measures relating to antisemitism and boycotts of Israel, the Israeli foreign ministry on Friday hit out at America's biggest city's first Muslim Mayor.

"On his very first day as NYC Mayor, Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel," the message read. "This isn’t leadership. It’s antisemitic gasoline on an open fire."

In a sweeping revocation of the executive orders issued by Eric Adams, his pro-Israel predecessor, Mamdani rejected the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which includes those forms of hostility to Israel that rely on antisemitic stereotyping and conspiracy mongering about Jewish power projected onto the Jewish state.

Adopting the IHRA definition earlier this year, Adams's office pointed out that it identified “demonizing Israel and holding it to double standards as forms of contemporary antisemitism.”

Mamdani, a far-left anti-Zionist, says he does not believe Israel has a right to exist as a “Jewish state.” He has long equivocated on the phrase "globalize the intifada," saying he was against using it but never condemning its substance as a call for terrorist violence against Jews.

His office said the measures to repeal the IHRA definition and the anti-boycott orders were intended to ensure “a fresh start for the incoming administration.”