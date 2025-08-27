At least 20 injured, 2 dead, after Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis

Recommended -

A shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday sent students and staff into panic during the first week of the new school year. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the attack on X, calling it “appalling” and offering prayers for “the children and teachers whose first week of classes was marked by this atrocious violence.”

Annunciation School, which serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade, reported that the shooter was quickly subdued and that there is now “no active threat” to the community. Local authorities confirmed that at least 20 people were injured in the incident.

Students were evacuated immediately, and many parents rushed to the scene under the supervision of law enforcement. Minneapolis police, state agencies, and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the school. An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Founded in 1923, the school had planned a mass gathering of all students on Wednesday morning. Just two days prior, social media posts showed children in green uniforms smiling and excited to return to class. That return has now been overshadowed by fear and shock.