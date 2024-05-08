Austin: U.S. paused munitions shipments to Israel over Rafah concerns

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin clarified on Wednesday that the United States temporarily paused the shipment of payload munitions to Israel due to concerns over the situation in Rafah.

Austin addressed the Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington on Wednesday, shedding light on the decision and emphasizing the need to protect civilians in the conflict zone.

"We’ve been very clear that Israel shouldn’t launch a major attack in Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians in that battle space," Austin stated during the hearing. He further explained that the pause in the arms shipment was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of civilians, emphasizing that no final decision had been made regarding other arms transfers to Israel.

The tensions surrounding the shipment pause underscore the complex dynamics between the United States and Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. While the U.S. remains committed to supporting Israel's security and its right to self-defense, concerns over civilian casualties and humanitarian implications have led to a reevaluation of arms shipments.

"The decision to pause the arms shipment comes amidst escalating tensions in Rafah, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been conducting operations targeting Hamas militants," Austin noted.

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

Israel has insisted that a major military operation in Rafah is necessary to defeat Hamas, while the U.S. has expressed concerns about the humanitarian consequences of such an operation.

In response to the pause in arms shipments, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed strong opposition, questioning the decision and emphasizing the existential threat faced by Israel. "If we withhold weapons necessary to destroy the enemies of the state of Israel at a time of great peril, we will pay a price," Graham said.

Raigo Pajula/AFP

The pause in arms shipments has prompted scrutiny and debate within Congress, with lawmakers closely monitoring the situation and urging swift action to support Israel's defense needs.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

IDF Spokesperson

"As the situation in Rafah continues to evolve, the pause in arms shipments underscores the delicate balance between supporting Israel's security and addressing humanitarian concerns in the conflict zone," Austin concluded.

"The United States remains committed to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict while ensuring the safety and security of all parties involved."