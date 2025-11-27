Authorities identify Afghan man as suspect in D.C. shooting that injured two Guardsmen

The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two National Guard members Wednesday afternoon near the White House has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who previously served alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan, according to multiple police sources and a relative interviewed by NBC News.

The attack occurred around 2:15 p.m. in downtown Washington.

The two Guardsmen, who were on patrol, were reportedly targeted by the assailant, who opened fire with a handgun.

The soldiers returned fire, striking Lakanwal, who was subsequently hospitalized. Authorities described the assault as a targeted attack, though they have not disclosed any information about the suspect’s motive.

Originally from Khost province, Lakanwal is said to have served for roughly a decade in the Afghan army, including at a base in Kandahar supporting U.S. special forces. A family member, who said he fought alongside him, expressed shock at the allegations. “We were the ones the Taliban targeted. I can’t believe he could have done this,” he told reporters.

Lakanwal is believed to have arrived in the United States in September 2021, months after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power. He settled in Bellingham, Washington, living with his wife and five children. According to a close contact, he had worked for Amazon and Amazon Flex before dropping out of touch several months ago.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated on X that Lakanwal entered the country through Operation Allies Welcome, a program launched in 2021 to resettle Afghans who assisted U.S. forces.

From the White House, President Donald Trump said he was determined to ensure the suspect “pays the highest price” and called for a comprehensive review of all Afghan nationals admitted under the program.

Advocacy groups pushed back against those reactions. Shawn VanDiver, president of the AfghanEvac organization, argued that Afghan refugees undergo extensive vetting and warned that an isolated incident should not be used to cast suspicion on an entire community.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on social media that it has paused all immigration applications involving Afghan nationals. “Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols,” the agency said.