Baffled by online threats, Iran hired psychologists to decode Trump’s negotiation tactics - report

Iranian officials grew so confused by US President Trump’s unpredictable behavior during nuclear talks in Switzerland that they consulted psychologists to help interpret his actions, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The incident occurred during direct negotiations between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The tension began when Trump published aggressive threats against Iran on his Truth Social platform while negotiations were actively underway.

Ghalibaf, who had left his cell phone outside the meeting room, was unaware of the posts until his aides informed him. He immediately confronted Vance, arguing that the public threats violated a recent agreement signed by both nations in Versailles to avoid mutual hostility.

"Understand that we never negotiate under threats or pressure," Ghalibaf later stated on Iranian state television, noting that Iran rejected a subsequent U.S. request to resume face-to-face dialogue.

A US official later clarified that Trump’s comments were meant to outline consequences only if Iran violated a future agreement, rather than an active threat against current talks.

The sudden public statements caused deep confusion within the Iranian delegation, who struggled to determine whether Trump's posts reflected official US policy or were just a high-pressure negotiation tactic.

To decipher his strategy, Iranian officials reportedly studied Trump’s 1987 book, The Art of the Deal. According to international mediators, the team also consulted psychologists to analyze Trump’s behavior and predict his reactions—though some individuals involved in the talks have disputed that claim.