U.S. authorities declared the six people remaining missing after a bridge collapse in Baltimore as presumed dead. The six were part of a crew involved in road construction work next to the bridge.

The American Coast Guard reported that search and rescue operations have been temporarily suspended, and that there is no hope of finding the missing people due to low water temperatures and the length of time that has passed since the accident.

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore bridge collapsed after the Singaporean cargo ship "Dali" hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge. According to the ship's crew, it was a result of a power outage.

While the road construction crew averted a much larger disaster. Maryland State Governor Wes Moore, at a press conference, said "These people are heroes. They saved lives."

Following the collapse of the bridge, the shipping route of the Baltimore port, one of the busiest in the United States, mainly handling car shipments, closed until further notice.

U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, said that the bridge collapse will directly affect the country's supply chains.