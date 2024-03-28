Baltimore bridge disaster: Two bodies found, rescued from the river

Authorities in the state of Maryland reported that two bodies were recovered from the river in Baltimore, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, as a result of a cargo ship collision.

Maryland State Police Colonel Roland Butler told the media that Alejandro Hernandez Puentes, 35, and Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, 26, were found lifeless in the river.

"Based on the conditions, we are now shifting from a recovery mode to a rescue operation due to the overhead structure of the bridge. Indeed, we believe that both bodies were inside the pickup truck," the police chief said.

At least two other victims were identified by their families, according to American media reports, as the 38-year-old father of two, Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval; and father of three, Miguel Luna.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte)

All six of the construction workers presumed dead were immigrants from across Latin America, some of whom had been living in the United States for almost 20 years.

The entire eight person crew had been immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador or Honduras, and two were rescued from the water shortly after the bridge collapse.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Maryland Democratic Representative, David Trone, told CBS News that the recovery efforts will likely move to using underwater drones in order to locate submerged vehicles. Meanwhile, authorities already identified one car that likely has casualties.

The U.S. Navy will also be mobilizing large barges with heavy lift cranes in order to clear the area of debris, according to the CBS NEWS report.