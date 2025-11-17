BBC pushes back as Trump threatens multi-billion dollar lawsuit over Jan. 6 montage

The BBC is working to contain the fallout from U.S. president Donald Trump’s threat of legal action over what he claims was a misleading video montage.

In an internal message to employees on Monday, BBC chairman Samir Shah said the broadcaster is “determined” to defend itself against Trump’s accusations of defamation.

Trump is demanding between $1 billion and $5 billion in damages, alleging that the investigative program Panorama manipulated excerpts from his January 6, 2021 speech to make it appear as though he explicitly encouraged the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Shah sought to reassure BBC staff, insisting there is “no legal basis” for Trump to sue the broadcaster and promising that any lawsuit would be “vigorously contested.”

Trump announced on Friday that he intended to file the suit as early as this week, reigniting controversy over the footage, aired on the eve of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, that drew heavy criticism, including from within the BBC.

In his message, Shah also warned of the risks of a potentially expensive legal battle, stressing the need to safeguard public funds, which finance the broadcaster through the U.K. television license fee. He said he had held detailed discussions with the BBC’s leadership and was “reassured” by management’s commitment to uphold high editorial standards and restore public trust following the episode.

Downing Street has declined to comment, reiterating the BBC’s editorial independence. However, Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week emphasized the importance of a “strong and independent” public broadcaster while urging the BBC to “quickly correct its mistakes” to move beyond a scandal that has damaged its international reputation.