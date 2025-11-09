BBC to apologize over misleading edit of Trump speech

The BBC is preparing to issue a public apology after broadcasting an edited version of a Donald Trump speech that has been criticized as misleading in its documentary program Panorama.

According to The Telegraph, BBC president Samir Shah will send a letter on Monday to the British Culture, Media and Sport Committee, expressing the broadcaster’s “regrets” over the way excerpts from Trump’s remarks before the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots were presented.

The controversy centers on an edit that merged two separate sections of the speech, creating the false impression that Trump explicitly encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol. Critics say the footage misrepresented the former president’s words, deceiving viewers.

The apology comes amid mounting pressure on the BBC’s management. Director General Tim Davie is facing calls to resign following a whistleblower complaint alleging “institutionalized bias” within the broadcaster. According to The Telegraph, Davie and Shah were reportedly aware of the misleading edit as early as May but took no action. Former BBC executive Danny Cohen criticized the leadership for a “lack of oversight” and for allowing the “fake video” to circulate for six months.

The case has also fueled criticism of the BBC’s coverage of the Gaza conflict, particularly in its Arabic-language service. Constitutional expert Sir Vernon Bogdanor has called for Davie’s immediate resignation, citing ignored reports of alleged anti-Israel bias in the BBC’s reporting.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1987368508645384295 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The controversy has drawn international attention. The White House accused the BBC of “deliberate dishonesty,” describing it as a “left-wing propaganda machine.” Former British politicians, including Boris Johnson and former Culture Secretary Sir John Whittingdale, have also called for Davie to step down, arguing that he bears ultimate responsibility for the issue.

Internally, BBC Director of Information and News Deborah Terence acknowledged in a staff email that “the BBC is going through a difficult period when it becomes the subject of the news itself.” Presenter Nick Robinson also urged the corporation to “listen and learn lessons” from the incident.