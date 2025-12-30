Beyoncé becomes fifth musician to join billionaire ranks

Beyoncé has officially reached billionaire status, Forbes announced Monday, making her the fifth musician to achieve the elite financial milestone.

She now joins the ranks of Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and her husband Jay-Z.

The 44-year-old superstar’s ascent reflects both her musical achievements and her growing business ventures. This past year marked a historic period in her career: Beyoncé won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys for her country album Cowboy Carter, becoming the first Black woman to take home the award for Best Country Album.

Her influence on the music industry is unparalleled. With 35 Grammy wins and 99 nominations, Beyoncé is the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, counting accolades from her solo work and her time with Destiny’s Child, the chart-topping girl group that launched her career.

The Cowboy Carter Tour also broke records, grossing more than $400 million and becoming the highest-grossing country tour ever, according to Live Nation. In 2024, Billboard named her the greatest pop star of the 21st century, praising her 25 years of impact, evolution, and influence on the industry.

Beyond music, Beyoncé has built a vast entrepreneurial empire. She has launched successful fashion and hair care lines, and expanded into the beverage sector with a whisky brand inspired by her great-grandfather. These ventures have significantly contributed to her growing fortune.

Beyoncé’s journey to the top began in the early 1990s on Star Search with the group Girl’s Tyme, before she rose to global fame with Destiny’s Child. Since going solo in 2001, she has released multiple acclaimed albums, headlined major festivals, setting countless records along the way.