Beyoncé wins Album of the Year at 2025 Grammy Awards for 1st time

The 2025 Grammy Awards were held Sunday night in Los Angeles, hosted for the fifth consecutive time by comedian Trevor Noah, with Beyoncé, the record holder for Grammy wins and nominations, set a historic record after winning the Best Album award for "Cowboy Carter," and the Best Duet Performance for the song "II Most Wanted," together with Miley Cyrus.

The singer Chapelle Rowan won Best New Artist, while Kendrick Lamar won in the Song of the Year category with the song "Not Like Us," with the album of the same name also winning Album of the Year. Shakira won the award for Best Latin Pop Album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran."

Sabrina Carpenter won in the Best Pop Album category for "Short n' Sweet" and in the Best Pop Solo category for the song "Espresso." Singer Charli XCX won in the Best Pop Dance Recording category for the song "Von Dutch," and in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for "BRAT."

The British band The Beatles, which disbanded 55 years ago, won an award for the best rock song for their last song, "Now and Then." The Rolling Stones, which is still active, won in the category of Best Rock Album for "Hackney Diamonds."

The ceremony was not devoid of political statements, when singer Lady Gaga referred to US President Donald Trump's statement that there are only two genders: "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love."

Singer Alicia Keys also made a stand, opposing the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) policies of Trump.

"This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices," Keys said. "We've seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift. The more voices, the more powerful the sound. When destructive voices try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix."