Biden advisor criticizes Israel for withholding Palestinian tax revenues

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has publicly criticized Israel for its decision to withhold tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The continuation of the policy, announced earlier today by Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, is a response to Spain, Ireland, and Norway recognizing a Palestinian state.

During a press conference, Sullivan emphasized the detrimental impact of withholding these funds. “I think it’s wrong. I think it’s wrong on a strategic basis because withholding funds destabilizes the West Bank, it undermines the search for security and prosperity for the Palestinian people, which is in Israel’s interests,” he stated.

Sullivan also highlighted the humanitarian implications, arguing that withholding the funds impedes the delivery of basic goods and services to the Palestinian people. “From our perspective, those funds should continue to go — with all of the necessary safeguards — but they should continue to flow,” he added.

The withheld tax revenues constitute a significant portion of the Palestinian Authority’s budget, and their suspension poses a severe risk to the PA's stability.

Palestinian officials conveyed these concerns to Sullivan in a recent meeting, warning that the financial blockade could lead to the collapse of the PA, a U.S. official told The Times of Israel.

This financial standoff escalated as Smotrich sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, demanding a robust response to actions taken by the PA.

Smotrich outlined six punitive steps Netanyahu should take, reiterating demands voiced by him and other ministers during the last government meeting. He accused the PA of seeking unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state from foreign governments and cited its legal actions at The Hague aimed at ending Israel's military operations in Gaza.