Biden backs Schumer's call for new Israeli elections, acknowledges shared concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden has voiced his support for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent advocacy for new elections in Israel, highlighting concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's perceived role as a barrier to peace in the region.

The president's comments emerged during a traditional St. Patrick's Day meeting with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

During the press conference, when asked about Schumer's remarks, President Biden stated, "He made a good speech. He expressed serious concerns, shared not only by him, but by many Americans."

Biden acknowledged that Schumer had reached out to a "senior staffer" at the White House ahead of his address from the Senate floor, showcasing a coordinated approach between the Senate and the Executive Branch.

While addressing the pressing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Varadkar underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire to facilitate vital aid deliveries and secure the release of hostages.

Biden affirmed his concurrence with Varadkar's stance, signaling a shared commitment to seeking a resolution to the ongoing war.