Biden commemorates Joe Lieberman's legacy of service and leadership

In a poignant statement issued on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden paid tribute to the late Joe Lieberman, former senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee, praising his unwavering commitment to public service and his pivotal contributions to American politics.

President Biden reflected on his 20-year tenure alongside Lieberman in the Senate, highlighting Lieberman's principled approach, fierce independence, and dedication to advancing causes he believed in.

Biden remarked, "He was principled, steadfast, and unafraid to stand up for what he thought was right. He was a friend."

Lieberman's journey, from the grandson of immigrants to becoming the first in his family to graduate from college, exemplified the essence of the American dream. Biden emphasized Lieberman's instrumental role in various legislative accomplishments, including championing environmental protection, gun safety measures, and reproductive rights.

"The former senator's landmark achievement in repealing discriminatory policies against LGBTQ+ individuals serving in the military was particularly lauded by Biden." He wrote landmark legislation repealing discriminatory restrictions on LGBTQ Americans serving in our military," Biden noted, underscoring Lieberman's commitment to equality and justice.

Spencer Green / AP

Moreover, Lieberman's was pivotal in establishing the Department of Homeland Security in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. Biden also commended Lieberman's historic vice presidential bid as the first Jewish candidate on a major party ticket, a milestone that brought the nation closer to realizing its full promise.

Highlighting Lieberman's dedication to public service and the values of his faith, Biden invoked Jewish liturgy in expressing hope for Lieberman's eternal reward. "Joe believed in a shared purpose of serving something bigger than ourselves. He lived the values of his faith as he worked to repair the wounds of the world," Biden remarked.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris also paid tribute to Lieberman's legacy, emphasizing his advocacy for urgent issues such as climate change and LGBTQ+ rights. Harris praised Lieberman's instrumental role in repealing "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," which enabled LGBTQ+ Americans to serve openly in the armed forces.

"Lieberman's unwavering belief in American values and his groundbreaking achievements, including his historic vice presidential candidacy, left an indelible mark on American politics and inspired countless individuals," Harris said. "As the nation