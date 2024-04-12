As tensions escalate in the Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden has issued a warning to Iran, urging restraint and caution ahead of anticipated threats against Israel.

In response to queries regarding the heightened speculation surrounding an imminent strike on Israel, President Biden reiterated a familiar refrain: "Don't."

Speaking to reporters, Biden emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's defense, asserting that Iran's attempts to undermine Israel's security would not succeed.

Amidst reports of a potential retaliatory attack by Iran, CBS News cited unnamed U.S. officials indicating that the assault could involve over 100 drones and numerous missiles targeting military installations within Israel.

Such a large-scale assault poses significant challenges for Israel's defense capabilities, prompting concerns of a potential escalation in the already volatile region.

While acknowledging the possibility of a smaller-scale strike by Tehran to avoid a dramatic escalation, Israeli authorities remain vigilant, with the country on high alert in anticipation of any hostile actions.

AP/ Andrew Harnik

The heightened tensions stem from recent events, including the April 1 airstrike on an Iranian consulate building in Damascus, attributed to Israel. The strike resulted in casualties, including prominent Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, prompting threats of retaliation from Tehran and Damascus.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1778862096928690304 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While both Iran and Syria have blamed Israel for the attack, Jerusalem has maintained a stance of neither confirming nor denying involvement. Despite the absence of official comments from Israel, the perceived threat from Iran is deemed credible, prompting increased vigilance and readiness measures.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, emphasized the ongoing assessment of the potential threat posed by Iran, underscoring the need for vigilance and preparedness.

“We still deem the potential threat by Iran here to be real, to be viable,” Kirby told reporters on Friday.