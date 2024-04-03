Biden loses most swing states in latest poll indicating large disapproval

Former U.S. President Donald Trump led incumbent Joe Biden in six out of seven highly contested states for the 2024 Election, according to a recent survey by The Wall Street Journal conducted with pollsters from each political party.

While Trump’s lead among the voters varied between 2 to 8 percentage points, the advantage grew to double digits when participants were surveyed on specific election issues. Biden was only viewed outright as “BEST ABLE” to handle abortion rights, with a narrow lead in the “protecting democracy” category.

The Wall Street Journal survey focused on what are considered “main battleground” states in the U.S. election, namely Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. The only state not to favor Trump was the latter midwestern state, which either saw the contestants tied in a head-to-head matchup or Biden winning by 3 points with third-party candidates on the ballot.

When asked if “things in the country” were going in the right or wrong direction, an overwhelming 68 percent responded “wrong direction” and 51 percent when asked specifically about their state. Specifying the leadership of each president, dissatisfaction with Biden was at 60 percent disapproval compared to 47 percent for Trump’s presidency.

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

In terms of each election issue, Trump was chosen as “BEST ABLE” to handle the economy with a lead of 20 percentage points, likewise 20 percentage points for handling inflation and rising costs, again 20 percentage points for immigration and border security, and once again 20 points when asked about “the mental and physical fitness needed to be President.”

Trump led in the categories of handling the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as between Israel and Hamas, by 19 points and 14 points respectively. Overall, the opinion that the Republican candidate would handle the issues better varied by 1 to 5 points across the battleground states.

When asked specifically about certain issues moving in the right or wrong direction, most measures on a national scale were overwhelmingly “wrong” and a bit more optimistic on the state level. In terms of the U.S. economy, 63 percent rated its strength as “not so good/poor” compared to 43 percent for the state. Though across the national and state level, more said the economy has gotten worse over the past two years.

In specific measures, 74 percent responded that inflation moved in the wrong direction; 68 percent responded that “the ability for the average person to get ahead” moved in the wrong direction; 74 percent responded “immigration and border security” moved in the wrong direction; 54 percent responded “crime in your community” moved in the wrong direction; 49 percent responded “your personal financial situation” moved in the wrong direction; and 47 percent responded “your investments or retirement savings” moved in the wrong direction.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The Wall Street Journal determined that Biden had yet to “consolidate the winning coalition that backed him in 2020,” describing it as Black and Hispanic voters, as well as voters under 30, with the Democratic incumbent winning less voters in these categories by double digit numbers compared to the last election.

Overall, a general dissatisfaction was found among the U.S. battleground states, more so for what were called “up-for-grab” voters who held negative views of both candidates by a margin of 67 percent viewing Biden unfavorably and 61 percent for Trump.