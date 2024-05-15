Biden moves forward on $1 bn in new arms for Israel - report

The United States President Joe Biden administration on Tuesday notified Congress that it is moving forward with over $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel, U.S. and congressional officials told The Wall Street Journalc (WSJ). Three congressional aides confirmed the claim to Associated Press.

A massive arms package comes in less than a week after the White House paused its shipment of bombs over a planned Israeli assault on Rafah in southern Gaza.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The package is said to include a potential transfer of $700 million in tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and $60 million in mortar shells, officials told WSJ.

U.S. House Republicans were reported planning to advance a bill to mandate the delivery of offensive weaponry for Israel this week. The step followed Biden’s announcement of bomb shipments pausing over the Rafah offensive. U.S. President added that Washington could block future arms transfers if Israel’s military invades populated parts of Gaza's southmost city.

The White House on Tuesday said that Biden would veto the bill if it were to pass Congress, while the initiative is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate. The U.S. House Democrats remain divided on the issue. Meanwhile, the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday told reporters that the U.S. will continue to provide the military assistance provided in April's $26 billion supplemental funding bill, but the White House paused the bombs because “we do not believe they should be dropped in densely populated cities.”