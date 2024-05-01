Biden mulls offering Palestinians safe haven in U.S. amid Gaza war

U.S. President Biden is reportedly considering a groundbreaking initiative to offer Palestinians a pathway to safety and refuge in the United States.

According to CBS News, citing federal government documents, the proposal entails extending permanent residency and potentially even U.S. citizenship to select Palestinians fleeing the violence in Gaza.

The plan, as outlined in the documents, targets Palestinians with immediate family members who are either US citizens or permanent residents, as well as those with American relatives.

While the specifics of the proposal remain under consideration, it represents a significant departure from past policies and reflects the Biden administration's efforts to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

However, the implementation of such a plan would require coordination with Egypt, which would play a crucial role in facilitating the screening and transit of Palestinians seeking refuge in the U.S.. Egypt's stance on accepting large numbers of refugees from Gaza remains unclear, posing a potential hurdle to the initiative's execution.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The Biden administration has yet to formally announce the details of the plan or provide a timeline for its implementation.