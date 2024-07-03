US President Joe Biden is considering ending his run in the upcoming elections in November, according to a report in the New York Times.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the White House, responded to the report, calling it "absolutely false." Biden is the Democratic Party's nominee for president, he stressed.

This comes after Biden's ability to continue as president comes under scrutiny, prompted by a performance seen as weak in last week's debate against Donald Trump.

Biden has said that how he is viewed in the following days is critical for his presidential race. He vowed to continue fighting, and received the public backing of many Democratic leaders.

Despite this, many Democrats in private, and at least one publicly, called for Biden to leave the race.