Biden mulls stepping out of presidential race - report

White House spokesman calls New York Times report 'absolutely false,' stresses that Biden is the Democratic candidate

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
President Joe Biden speaks at the NAACP Detroit branch Fight for Freedom Fund dinner in Detroit, May 19, 2024.
President Joe Biden speaks at the NAACP Detroit branch Fight for Freedom Fund dinner in Detroit, May 19, 2024.AP Photo/Paul Sancya

US President Joe Biden is considering ending his run in the upcoming elections in November, according to a report in the New York Times.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the White House, responded to the report, calling it "absolutely false." Biden is the Democratic Party's nominee for president, he stressed.

This comes after Biden's ability to continue as president comes under scrutiny, prompted by a performance seen as weak in last week's debate against Donald Trump.

Video poster

Biden has said that how he is viewed in the following days is critical for his presidential race. He vowed to continue fighting, and received the public backing of many Democratic leaders.

Despite this, many Democrats in private, and at least one publicly, called for Biden to leave the race.

This article received 0 comments

Comments