Biden: Nasrallah's elimination 'a measure of justice' for his victims

'His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians'

i24NEWS
1 min read
US President Joe BidenBrendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah dealt out a “measure of justice” for victims of the jihadists' four-decade reign of terror, President Joe Biden said Saturday.

BREAKING NEWS | Hezbollah confirms killing of leader Hassan Nasrallah | Saturday, September 28th 2024

Nasrallah, the U.S. leader said in statement, "and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians.”

