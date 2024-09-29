Biden: Nasrallah's elimination 'a measure of justice' for his victims

The Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah dealt out a “measure of justice” for victims of the jihadists' four-decade reign of terror, President Joe Biden said Saturday.

Nasrallah, the U.S. leader said in statement, "and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians.”