Biden officials "outraged" over Hamas response to hostage talks

The United States government has expressed strong condemnation of Hamas' recent actions in ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages.

According to a report by The New York Times, Biden administration officials are deeply disappointed with Hamas' conduct and its reactions to the proposed ceasefire agreement put forth by Egypt.

Sources reveal that last week, the U.S. conveyed a message through intermediaries, expressing strong dissatisfaction with Hamas' response to the Egyptian proposal aimed at securing the release of hostages in exchange for a ceasefire. The U.S. deemed Hamas' initial reactions as "unacceptable," prompting the terrorist group to reconsider its stance.

In response to the U.S. message, Hamas declared its willingness to reevaluate and provide a different response. However, upon submitting their revised reply, U.S. officials were taken aback by Hamas' continued defiance.

Rather than fostering a new understanding, Hamas' second response further complicated the negotiations and posed additional challenges, particularly regarding terms that Israel had shown willingness to accommodate.

The Biden administration now finds itself at a crossroads, closely monitoring the ongoing discussions between the Israeli delegation in Cairo and Hamas representatives. However, with Hamas' latest response undermining the prospects of a viable agreement for the release of the hostages, the chances of a successful resolution appear to be dwindling.

The U.S. says they remains steadfast in its commitment to facilitating peaceful negotiations and achieving a resolution to the hostage talks.

However, Biden officials say Hamas' continued defiance and reluctance to engage constructively have only served to exacerbate tensions and impede progress towards a resolution.