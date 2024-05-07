Biden: ‘People are already forgetting’ about Oct. 7; ‘I have not'

In an address underscoring the persistence of antisemitism and the memory of the Holocaust, U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a solemn reminder of the horrors inflicted by Hamas during its October 7 massacre and hostage-taking.

Speaking at the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall, Biden expressed deep concern that the world was swiftly forgetting the atrocities perpetrated by the Palestinian terror group.

“Now here we are, not 75 years later, but just seven and a half months later, and people are already forgetting… that Hamas unleashed this terror,” Biden lamented during his speech, alluding to the lesson of “Never forget” ingrained in Holocaust remembrance.

Biden emphasized, “I have not forgotten, nor have you. And we will not forget.”

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The U.S. President underscored the enduring presence of antisemitism, asserting, “This hatred [of Jews] continues to lie deep in the hearts of too many people in the world and requires our continued vigilance and outspokenness.”

In his address, Biden also sounded a warning about the escalating threat of antisemitism, noting the importance of preserving the memory of the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

White House

“Never again simply translated for me means: Never forget. Never forgetting means we must keep telling the story, we must keep teaching the truth,” he said.

Biden’s remarks come amidst a broader discourse within his Democratic Party regarding support for Israel’s war against Hamas, a conflict that has polarized opinions and raised questions about the US’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.